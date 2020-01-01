Copy Files using cp command in Linux

Table of Contents
- Basic Syntax for cp command
- Copy a File to Another Location
- Copy Multiple Files Using cp Command
- Copy Files with --verbose Option
- Copy One Directory to Another Directory using cp command
- Copy All Files in Current Directory to Another Directory
- Copy File to Destination Directory With –force Option
- Copy Files by Preserving File Attributes using cp Command
- Conclusion
Copy File using cp command in Linux
Do you want to learn how to copy files in the Linux terminal? Then you are the right place. In this tutorial, you are going to learn How to Copy File using cp command in Linux.
Basic Syntax for
cp command
Following is the basic syntax for command:
cp [OPTIONS] SOURCE_1 SOURCE_2 SOURCE_N DESTINATION
cp [OPTIONS] SOURCE DESTINATION
Where,
OPTIONS: The extra options used with the
cp command listed here.
SOURCE: The source file or directory.
DESTINATION: The destination directory or file to copy the source.
Copy a File to Another Location
We can copy a file to another location by using a simple cp command. In the following example, the file first.txt will be copied in the same directory with the name
second.txt:
cp first.txt second.txt
The output should look like:
Copy Multiple Files Using cp Command
To copy multiple files to another directory you can just pass their names with
cp command without using any option.
In the following example, three files named
first.txt,
second.txt,
third.txt will be copied to
~/Desktop/demo2 directory using below command:
cp first.txt second.txt third.txt ~/Desktop/demo2
The output should be:
As given in the above example you can copy multiple files to another directory using cp command.
Copy Files with
--verbose Option
You can copy the file to another directory using verbose option
-v like given below, the file will be copied to
backup directory:
cp first.txt backup
The output should be:
Copy One Directory to Another Directory using cp command
You can a directory to another directory by using
-R (recursive) option. When you use
-R option, the current directory will be copied to another destination directory.
In the following example, it will copy
demo directory to
demo2 directory:
cp -R demo demo2
The output should be:
Copy All Files in Current Directory to Another Directory
You can copy all files in a directory to another directory by using
-R (recursive) option. When you use
-R option all files in the given directory will be copied to another destination directory.
In the following cp command example, it will
demo directory to
demo2 directory:
cp -R * ~/Desktop/demo2
The output should be:
Copy File to Destination Directory With –force Option
You can use
-f option to copy files when you don’t have write permission for the destination directory. if you use
-f option then files will be forcefully copied to destination directory even if write permission to destination directory is not given.
In the following example, the file named
data.txt will be copied to
/home/Desktop/demo3 directory:
cp -f data.doc demo3
The output should look like:
Copy Files by Preserving File Attributes using cp Command
When you copy files using cp command, you can preserve file attributes like modification date, time, and access control list, etc. To preserve file attributes using cp command with
-p option.
In the below example the file named
first.txt copied to file
four.txt by preserving attributes.
cp -p first.txt four.txt
Conclusion
You have successfully learned how to Copy Files using cp command in Linux. If you have any queries regarding this then please don’t forget to comment below.