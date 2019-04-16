Change or Rename Username and UID in Linux

In some cases, we need to change the username of the system or the user id (UID) of the system or both. In Linux there are lot configurations depends on user id like permissions. By using the command usermod you can change the username of your system. After changing the Username of UID the changes will affect systemwide. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to change or rename username and UID in Linux.

Prerequisites

Before you start to change or rename username and UID in Linux. You must have the non-root user account on your system with sudo privileges.

List all users in Linux

Before you going to change the username or user id of your Linux system you should know all the available users on your system.

To list all the users use the following command in the Linux system:

cat /etc/passwd

If You want to find a specific user then use grep command combining above command:

cat /etc/passwd | grep USERNAME_TO_FIND

The output should look like:

gnats:x:41:41:Gnats Bug-Reporting System (admin):/var/lib/gnats:/usr/sbin/nologin admin:x:1000:1000:admin:/home/linux4one:/bin/bash

If you didn’t get any results means the specified user is not available.

NOTE: Do not change /etc/passwd file with any text editor ever.

Change Username

You can change the username of the system using usermod command in the Linux system. To change a username you should use username command with -l option.

The command to change the username of the system is given below:

sudo usermod -l NEW_USERNAME OLD_USERNAME

For example, if you want to change the username from john to sara then use below command:

sudo usermod -l sara john

You may get the following message:

usermod: user john is currently used by process 1532

If you get above output then it means that all the processes owned by the user john should be killed. To kill the above 1532 process owned by the user john run below commands.

pkill -u john 1532

In above command 1532 taken from the output of sudo usermod -l sara john so the process id may be changed on your system.

To kill all the processes owned by the user john run below commands.

pkill -9 -u john

After using the above command your system’s username will be changed permanently. Now you may need to restart the system.

Change User ID (UID)

You can change the UID of the system user using usermod command in the Linux system. To change UID you should use username command with -u option.

Following is the basic syntax to change the UID of the user.

usermod -u [NEW_USER_ID] [USERNAME]

To change UID of user john run following command:

usermod -u 10000 john

Conclusion

You have successfully learned how to change or rename username and UID in Linux. If you have any queries regarding this then please don’t forget to comment below.