Find or Search a Word in Vim or Vi Text Editor
Vim is a popular text editor that comes preinstalled on macOS, Linux Distros and BSD Like operating systems. Vim is a free and opensource text editor available today. Finding or searching a word is a frequent task that we often do. In this tutorial, you are going to learn How to Find or Search a Word in Vim or Vi Text Editor.
Finding a Word in Vim or Vi in Normal Mode
Follow below instructions to search a word in Vim:
- If you are in any other mode then press the
Esckey to come in Normal Mode.
- Now, Vim supports search in two ways forward or backward. If you want to search forward then press
/and type the word you want to search.
- Otherwise, If you want to search backward then press
?and type the text you want to search followed by
Enterthe key.
- Now once you get the occurrence of the word. Then you can press
Nto get the next occurrence of the word in the forward direction.
- Otherwise, you can press
nto get the next occurrence of the word in a backward direction.
Searching Word in Vim or Vi Examples
The following are the examples for searching words in Vim or Vi.
Search a Word in Vim in the Forward Direction
In this example, we are going to search word
systemd inside the file
/etc/group.
First, open
/etc/group file using the following command:
vim /etc/group
Now press
Esc key to come in normal mode.
Then press
/ key and enter the word
systemd that we want to search and hit
Enter:
/systemd
You can press
n key to get the next occurrence in the backward direction. You can also press
N key to get the next occurrence in the forward direction.
Search a Word in Vim in the Backword Direction
In this example, we are going to search word
systemd inside the file
/etc/group.
First, open
/etc/group file using the following command:
vim /etc/group
Now press
Esc key to come in normal mode.
Then press
? key and enter the word
systemd that we want to search and hit
Enter:
?systemd
You can press
n key to get the next occurrence in the backward direction. You can also press
N key to get the next occurrence in the forward direction.
How to Highlight the Words When Search
You can enable highlight words when searching by using the
:set hlsearch command. To enable it, inside the normal mode of Vim enter the following command.
:set hlsearch
To stop highlighting words when search, enter the following command:
:set !hlsearch
Search a Current Word in Vim or Vi
The word where the cursor is located called the current word. To find current word follow below instructions:
- Move the cursor on the word that you want to search.
- Now press
*to search the word in the forward direction. You can also get the next occurrence by pressing the
*key.
- You can press
#to search the word in the backword direction. You can also get the next occurrence by pressing the
#key.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, you have learned How to Find or Search a Word in Vim or Vi Text Editor. If You have any queries regarding this please comment below.