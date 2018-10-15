How to install Android Studio on Ubuntu 18.04

Install Android Studio on Ubuntu

Android Studio is official IDE for android apps development. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to install Android Studio on Ubuntu.

Prerequisites

Before you start to install Android Studio on Ubuntu 18.04. You must have the non-root user account on your Desktop with sudo privileges. In this tutorial you are going to learn how to install Android Studio on Ubuntu.

Before You Begin

You should have Java installed on your Ubuntu Desktop. If you have not installed java on your desktop please install it by using following instructions or if you have installed already please skip to next step.

To check whether Java installed or not please enter following command.

java -version

1. Install Java in Ubuntu

First, you need to add the repository to install Java in Ubuntu. Add repository by typing following in the terminal

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:webupd8team/java

Now update package manager index by typing following.

sudo apt update

Install Java by typing following command.

sudo apt-get install java-common oracle-java8-installer

Here you will be asked to accept Oracle License agreement. After installation you need to set JAVA_HOME path on Ubuntu 18.04.

Set JAVA_HOME path by executing following commands.

sudo apt-get install oracle-java8-set-default

source /etc/profile

2. Install Android Studio using PPA

In order to install Android Studio on Ubuntu 18.04, we need to add the repository. Then we need to update the package manager index. After this, you are able to install Android Studio in Ubuntu.

To add the repository from where you are going to install Android Studio enter following command.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:maarten-fonville/android-studio

Update apt package manager index by typing following in the terminal.

sudo apt update

Here by using the following command. Android Studio will be downloaded from google server then it will be installed.

sudo apt install android-studio

After successful installation goes to Activities search for Android Studio. Then click on it to launch.

If you didn’t find Android Studio icon please run following command to add one.

/opt/android-studio/bin/studio.sh

Again search and launch it. You will be asked to Import Previous settings.

If you get “unable to access the Android SDK add-on list” error you need to set up the proxy.

Set up manual proxy configuration then set the port number to 1080 and hostname as 127.0.0.1

Now you will be prompted to install Android SDK Tools, Platform Tools etc.

Install it and start coding with the android studio.

3. Install Android Studio by using umake

The easiest way to install Android Studio is by using ==umake==. You can easily download and install Android studio by using following instructions. Umake automatically downloads all the required components and installs it.

Add PPA to Ubuntu by using the following command.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ubuntu-desktop/ubuntu-make

Update package manager index by typing following.

sudo apt update

Now you need to install umake. To install umake run following command.

sudo apt install ubuntu-make

Now install Android Studio by using the following command.

umake android --accept-license

Now launch Android Studio and start coding.

Conclusion

You have learned how to install Android Studio on Ubuntu 18.04. If you have any queries regarding this please don’t forget to comment out.