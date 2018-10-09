How to install Audacity on Ubuntu 18.04

Install Audacity on Ubuntu 18.04

Audacity is one of the most popular audio editor and recorder for Ubuntu. Here we are going to install Audacity on Ubuntu.

Features

With Audacity you can record live audio through microphone. Audacity can also used to digitize recording from other media. You can combine sound files and export in different formats You can create high quality sound recording. Audacity also support for LADSPA, LV2, Nyquist, VST and Audio Unit effect plug-ins. You can also write your own plugin for audacity. Audacity can show realtime preview for audio effects. You can analyze audio files.

Prerequisites

Before you start installing Audacity on Ubuntu 18.04. You must have non-root user account on your desktop with sudo privileges.

Install Audacity on Ubuntu

First you will need to add third party PPA for Audacity. Type following and hit enter to add PPA.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ubuntuhandbook1/audacity

Before start installing Audacity you will need to upgrade package manager index by using the following command.

sudo apt update

Now to install Audacity type following command

sudo apt install audacity

Conclusion

You have learned how install Audacity on Ubuntu 18.04 successfully. If you have any queries regarding this please write in the comments box.

Related Tutorials

Following are the tutorials you may be interested to read.