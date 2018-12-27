How to install Django Web Framework on Ubuntu 18.04

Contents
Install Django on Ubuntu 18.04
Django is the most popular web framework which is designed to develop fully featured Python Web Applications. By using Django you can build secure, scalable and maintainable dynamic web applications. In this tutorial, you are going to install Django on Ubuntu 18.04 using Python Virtual Environment. The best thing to use Python Virtual Environment is you can create multiple Django Environments on a single computer without affecting other Django projects. It also will become easier to install a specific module for each project.
Prerequisites
Before you start to install Django on Ubuntu 18.04. You must have the non-root user account on your system with sudo privileges.
Install
tree command to use it in further tutorial for better understanding.
sudo apt install tree
Confirm Python Installation and Install venv
Python 3.6 is by default installed on Ubuntu 18.04. Confirm the Python installation and check the Python version by typing following command.
python3 -V
Output should be as give below. Note version number may vary.
Output: Python 3.6.7
By using
venv module we can create virtual environments in Python 3.6. To get
venv module we need to install python3-venv package to do so enter following command.
sudo apt install python3-venv
Now we can create Virtual Environment for Django Applications.
Create Virtual Environment
Create a new directory for your Django application and go inside the directory.
mkdir new_django_app && cd new_django_app
Now create virtual Environment by running following command. It will create directory named
venv which includes supporting files, Standard python library, Python binaries, Pip package manager.
python3 -m venv venv
To start using the virtual environment we need to activate it. To activate the virtual environment run following command.
source venv/bin/activate
Now your path will change and it will show the name of your virtual environment
(venv)
Install Django
Now install Django by using Pip (Python Package Manager).
pip install Django
Confirm the installation and Check the version typing following command.
python -m django --version
The output should be as given below. NOTE: you can get slightly different output.
Output: 2.1.4
Creating Django Project
Create a Django project by using
django-admin utility named
newdjangoapp. Enter following command to create new Django project.
django-admin startproject newdjangoapp
Now
newdjangoapp directory will be created. Check the directory structure by using the following command. This directory has manage.py file used to manage the project and other Django specific files about database configuration settings, routes, and settings
tree newdjangoapp/
Output should be
newdjangoapp/ |-- manage.py `-- mydjangoapp |-- __init__.py |-- settings.py |-- urls.py `-- wsgi.py
Now go inside newdjangoapp directory.
cd newdjangoapp
Now we need to migrate the database.
python manage.py migrate
Output should be:
Operations to perform: Apply all migrations: admin, auth, contenttypes, sessions Running migrations: Applying contenttypes.0001_initial... OK Applying auth.0001_initial... OK Applying admin.0001_initial... OK Applying admin.0002_logentry_remove_auto_add... OK Applying admin.0003_logentry_add_action_flag_choices... OK Applying contenttypes.0002_remove_content_type_name... OK Applying auth.0002_alter_permission_name_max_length... OK Applying auth.0003_alter_user_email_max_length... OK Applying auth.0004_alter_user_username_opts... OK Applying auth.0005_alter_user_last_login_null... OK Applying auth.0006_require_contenttypes_0002... OK Applying auth.0007_alter_validators_add_error_messages... OK Applying auth.0008_alter_user_username_max_length... OK Applying auth.0009_alter_user_last_name_max_length... OK Applying sessions.0001_initial... OK
Create administrative user running following command.
python manage.py createsuperuser
NOTE: Above command can prompt you for Username, Password and Email Address for your user.
Testing the development server
Run development server using following command.
python manage.py runserver
The output should be:
Performing system checks... System check identified no issues (0 silenced). December 27, 2018 - 18:26:02 Django version 2.1.4, using settings 'mydjangoapp.settings' Starting development server at http://127.0.0.1:8000/ Quit the server with CONTROL-C.
NOTE: If you are using the virtual machine then you need to add your server IP address inside
settings.py file.
Go to
http://127.0.0.1:8000/ in your browser you will get following page.
You can go to admin page by visiting
http://127.0.0.1:8000/admin/ page.
Enter username and password we have created recently after successful authentication you will be redirected to the administrative page.
Stop the development server pressing
Ctrl+C in terminal.
Deactivate The Virtual Environment
To deactivate virtual environment after work run following command.
deactivate
Conclusion
You have successfully learned how to install Django Web Framework on Ubuntu 18.04. If you have any queries please don’t forget to comment below.
NOTE: You can create multiple development environments repeating above steps.