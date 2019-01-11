Install IntelliJ IDEA IDE on Ubuntu

IntelliJ IDEA IDE is an intelligent and fully featured IDE for Java developed by JetBrains. It also provides support for Javascript, Typescript, and CSS etc. You can also extend IntelliJ IDEA IDE features by using plugins. By using IntelliJ IDEA IDE plugins you can also get support for frameworks like Blade, DropWizard etc. We can also use IntelliJ IDEA IDE for other programming languages like HTML, SQL, Javascript, CSS and more. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to install IntelliJ IDEA IDE on Ubuntu 18.04.

Prerequisites

Before you start to install IntelliJ IDEA IDE on Ubuntu 18.04. You must have the non-root user account on your system with sudo privileges.

Install Snappy Package Manager

Snappy provides better package management support for Ubuntu 18.04. It’s quick and easy to use. To install Snappy package manager type following command. If its already installed on the system skip to next step

NOTE: Ubuntu 18.04 may have already installed Snappy package manager.

sudo apt install snapd snapd-xdg-open

Install IntelliJ IDEA IDE

Now to download and installed IntelliJ IDEA IDE snap package run following command. It will take some time to download and install package.

sudo snap install intellij-idea-community --classic

After successfully downloading and installing the package you will get the following output.

intellij-idea-community 2018.3.2 from 'jetbrains' installed

Start IntelliJ IDEA IDE

After successful instalation to start IntelliJ IDEA IDE via terminal run following command.

intellij-idea-community

You can also start IntelliJ IDEA IDE from activities on Ubuntu. Typing IntelliJ IDEA IDE will show you IntelliJ IDEA IDE icon.

You will get the following output for setting up the initial configuration.

Conclusion

You have successfully learned how to install IntelliJ IDEA IDE on Ubuntu 18.04. If you have any queries regarding this then please dont forget to comment below.