Install Krita on Ubuntu 18.04

Krita is a free paint program made for Linux users . Krita is also opensource and made by artists for everyone. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to install Krita on Ubuntu 18.04.

Krita 4.1.5 features

Now, Krita comes with a lot of bug fixes and performance improvements and with the new feature. Following are some of them.

Krita has improved workflow for working with animation frames Now Krita comes with improved animation timeline display. Krita has new reference images tool that replaces the old reference images docker. Krita users can now save and load sessions the set of images and views on images you were working on. It also supports for multi-monitor workspace layouts. It can handle larger animation by buffering rendered frames to disk. Now vanishing point assistant and assistants can be painted with custom colors. In Krita color picker now has a mixing option. You can build scripting module with Python 2. Now Krita gives better performance for brush masks. Kita supports easy coloring of line-art with the new Colorize Mask Tool.

Prerequisites

Before you start to install Krita on Ubuntu 18.04. You must have the non-root user account on your Desktop with sudo privileges.

1. Install Krita on Ubuntu

To install Krita in ubuntu we need to add kritalime repository in Ubuntu Desktop. Then you will need to update the apt package manager index. Then you will install Krita.

Add KritaLime PPA you need to type following in terminal and hit Enter.

sudo add-repository ppa:kritalime/ppa

Now update package manager index by executing the following command.

sudo apt update

Finally, install Krita by executing the following command

sudo apt install krita

Here you have successfully installed Krita in Ubuntu 18.04

2. Uninstall Krita on Ubuntu

To Un-Install Krita and all of its components execute the following command. After execution, Krita will be removed permanently from your Ubuntu Desktop.

sudo apt remove --autoremove krita

Conclusion

Here you have successfully learned how to install Krita on Ubuntu 18.04 and also how to Uninstall it from Ubuntu. If you have any queries please don’t forget to comment.