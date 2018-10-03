Install LEMP Stack On Ubuntu

LEMP stack stands for Linux, Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP. Here in LAMP stack which stands for Linux, Apache, MariaDB and PHP, all components are not tightly coupled. So by replacing Apache With Nginx, we are installing LEMP stack. This tutorial outlines how to install LEMP stack on Ubuntu 18.04.

Prerequisites

Before you start to install LEMP on Ubuntu 18.04. You must have a non-root user account on your server with sudo privileges.

1. Install NGINX

To install Nginx first update local package index to access most recent package listing by typing

sudo apt update

Now install Nginx by typing

sudo apt install nginx

You can check the status of Nginx by typing

systemctl status nginx

The output should be:

Output: ● nginx.service - A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/nginx.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2018-07-01 16:08:19 UTC; 1 days ago Docs: man:nginx(8) Main PID: 2369 (nginx) Tasks: 2 (limit: 1153) CGroup: /system.slice/nginx.service ├─2369 nginx: master process /usr/sbin/nginx -g daemon on; master_process on; └─2380 nginx: worker process

2. Install MariaDB

To install MariaDB and related MySQL php extension type following command.

sudo apt install mariadb-server php-mysql

To setup secure installation enter following command, you will be prompted for the password which is not set previously that time press ENTER only.

sudo mysql_secure_installation

3. Install PHP

By default Nginx does not support native PHP processing. So you will need to install php-fpm (“fastCGI process manager”) package to install PHP. Now you can install php-fpm by typing following command.

sudo apt install php-fpm

You can check the status where it is correctly installed or not by following command

systemctl status php7.2-fpm

4. Set up nginx configuration file

Create directory inside var/www/html named example.com (you can use your domain name).

sudo mkdir -p /var/www/html/example.com

Now you should remove the default configuration file provided. To remove default Nginx configuration file type following.

sudo rm -f /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/default

Configuration files for the website are stored inside /etc/nginx/sites-available directory so you need to create configuration file inside this directory named example.com.conf (you can use your domain name). Then enter following code inside that file by replacing example.com with your domain name.

/etc/nginx/sites-available/example.com.conf

server { listen 80 default_server; listen [::]:80 default_server; server_name example.com www.example.com; root /var/www/html/example.com; index index.php; location / { try_files $uri $uri/ =404; } location ~* \.php$ { fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php/php7.2-fpm.sock; include fastcgi_params; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_NAME $fastcgi_script_name; } }

Create a link of above configuaration file inside /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/ directory by typing

sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/example.com /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/

5. Testing LEMP stack

Ensure your domain reaching at your server by configuring DNS records of your domain.

Now you need to restart PHP and reload Nginx configuration file as you have made changes in Nginx configuration directory. Type following command to restart PHP and reload Nginx.

sudo systemctl restart php7.2-fpm

sudo nginx -s reload

You can check the status of Nginx by typing following.

sudo nginx -t

Create an index.php file inside /var/www/html/example.com directory and enter following code inside the file.

<html> <head> <h2>Index Page</h2> </head> <body> <?php echo '<p>Hello,</p>'; // Define PHP variables for the MySQL connection. $servername = "localhost"; $username = "test_user"; $password = "password"; // Creating a MySQL connection. $conn = mysqli_connect($servername, $username, $password); // Show if the connection fails or is successful. if (!$conn) { exit('<p>Your connection has failed.<p>' . mysqli_connect_error()); } else { echo '<p>You have connected successfully.</p>'; } ?> </body> </html>

Conclusion

In this tutorial you have successfully learned how to install LEMP stack on Ubuntu 18.04. If you have any queries regarding this please don’t forget to comment below.

Detailed tutorials