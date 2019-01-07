Install PhpStorm on Ubuntu

PHPStorm is an intelligent and fully featured IDE for PHP developed by JetBrains. It also provides support for Javascript, Typescript, and CSS etc. You can also extend PHPStorm features by using plugins. By using PhpStorm plugins you can also get support for frameworks like Laravel, CodeIgniter. We can also use PHPStorm for other programming languages like HTML, SQL, Javascript, CSS and more. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to install PHPStorm on Ubuntu 18.04.

Prerequisites

Before you start to install PHPStorm on Ubuntu 18.04. You must have the non-root user account on your system with sudo privileges.

Install Snappy Package Manager

Snappy provides better package management support for Ubuntu 18.04. It’s quick and easy to use. To install Snappy package manager type following command. If its already installed on the system skip to next step

NOTE: Ubuntu 18.04 may have already installed Snappy package manager.

sudo apt install snapd snapd-xdg-open

Install PHPStorm

Now to download and installed PHPStorm snap package run following command. It will take some time to download and install package.

sudo snap install phpstorm --classic

After successfully downloading and installing the package you will get the following output.

phpstorm 2018.2.4 from 'jetbrains' installed

Start PHPStorm

After successful instalation to start PHPStorm via terminal run following command.

phpstorm

You can also start PHPStorm from activities on Ubuntu. Typing PHPStorm will show you PHPStorm icon.

You will get the following output for setting up the initial configuration.

Conclusion

You have successfully learned how to install PHPStorm on Ubuntu 18.04. If you have any queries regarding this then please dont forget to comment below.