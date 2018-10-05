How to install Pip on Ubuntu 18.04

Install PIP on Ubuntu 18.04
PIP stands for Python Package Index (PyPI) used for installation and management of software packages in Python. PIP makes it very easier to install packages in Python. Now you are going to install PIP on Ubuntu 18.04 and you will also learn some basic commands in PIP.
Prerequisites
Before you start to install PIP on Ubuntu 18.04. You must have non root user account on your server with sudo privileges.
Before You Begin
By default Python 3 is installed in Ubuntu 18.04 but if you have made any changes then you can check version of python by entering following
python --version
Output: Python 3.6
1. Install PIP for Python 3
Before start installing PIP on Ubuntu, you should update package index by entering following.
sudo apt update
Now to install PIP on Ubuntu enter following command
sudo apt install python3-pip
To confirm installation and check version of PIP enter following command
pip3 --version
Output should be :
Output: pip 9.0.1 from /usr/lib/python3/dist-packages (python 3.6)
If output comes as above then you have successfully installed PIP on Ubuntu .
NOTE – version number of PIP may change with time.
2. Install PIP For Python 2
Update the package manager index by entering following command
sudo apt update
After updating package manager index to install PIP for Python 2 enter following in terminal
sudo apt install python-pip
Check version and confirm installation by entering following
pip --version
Output should be :
Output pip 9.0.1 from /usr/lib/python2.7/dist-packages (python 2.7)
3. Basic usage of PIP for python 3
To list all the commands in PIP enter following
pip3 --help
Get information of specific command enter following
pip3 install --help
To search package with PIP enter following
pip3 search PACKAGE_NAME
Install package with PIP enter following in terminal
pip3 install PACKAGE_NAME
To install package from requirements file
pip3 install -r requirements.txt
Upgrade package with PIP
pip3 install --upgrade PACKAGE_NAME
Uninstall package with PIP
pip3 uninstall PACKAGE_NAME
4. Basic usage of PIP for python 2
To list all the commands in PIP enter following
pip --help
Get information of specific command enter following
pip install --help
To search package with PIP enter following
pip search PACKAGE_NAME
Install package with PIP enter following in terminal
pip install PACKAGE_NAME
To install package from requirements file
pip install -r requirements.txt
Upgrade package with PIP
pip install --upgrade PACKAGE_NAME
Uninstall package with PIP
pip uninstall PACKAGE_NAME
Conclusion
Here you have learnt how to install PIP on Ubuntu 18.04 for python 3 and python 2. If you have any queries regarding this please don’t forget to comment below.