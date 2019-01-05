Install PyCharm on CentOS 7

PyCharm is an intelligent and fully featured IDE for Python developed by JetBrains. It also provides support for Javascript, Typescript, and CSS etc. You can also extend PyCharm features by using plugins. By using PyCharm plugins you can also get support for frameworks like Django, Flask. We can also use PyCharm for other programming languages like HTML, SQL, Javascript, CSS and more. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to install PyCharm on CentOS 7.

Prerequisites

Before you start to install PyCharm on CentOS 7. You must have the non-root user account on your system with sudo privileges.

Install PyCharm

First we will download PyCharm using official PyCharm download page using wget command. At the time writing this tutorial the current latest version available is 2018.3.2 . You can check latest version for installation if you want.

sudo wget https://download-cf.jetbrains.com/python/pycharm-professional-2018.3.2.tar.gz

Now extract the downloaded package using following command.

tar -xvf pycharm-professional-2018.3.2.tar.gz

Navigate inside the extracted directory.

cd pycharm-professional-2018.3.2

Now to run PyCharm like normal programs you should create symbolic link using the following command.

sudo ln -s ./pycharm-community-2018.3.2/bin/pycharm.sh /usr/bin/pycharm

Start PyCharm

You can launch PyCharm using following command.

pycharm

On starting PyCharm first time you will be asked to import settings. If you have settings from older version then you can import or select “Do not import settings”.

You will get the following output after accepting the license and setting up the initial configuration.

Conclusion

You have successfully learned how to install PyCharm on CentOS 7. If you have any queries regarding this then please dont forget to comment below.