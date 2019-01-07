Install PyCharm on Debian 9

PyCharm is an intelligent and fully featured IDE for Python developed by JetBrains. It also provides support for Javascript, Typescript, and CSS etc. You can also extend PyCharm features by using plugins. By using PyCharm plugins you can also get support for frameworks like Django, Flask. We can also use PyCharm for other programming languages like HTML, SQL, Javascript, CSS and more. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to install PyCharm on Debian 9.

Prerequisites

Before you start to install PyCharm on Debian 9. You must have the non-root user account on your system with sudo privileges.

Install Snappy Package Manager

Snappy provides better package management support for Debian 9. It’s quick and easy to use. To install Snappy package manager type following command. If its already installed on the system skip to next step:

NOTE: Debian 9 may have already installed Snappy package manager.

sudo apt install snapd snapd-xdg-open

Install PyCharm

Now to download and installed PyCharm snap package run following command. It will take some time to download and install package.

sudo snap install pycharm-community --classic

After successfully downloading and installing the package you will get the following output.

pycharm-community 2018.2.4 from 'jetbrains' installed

Start PyCharm

After successful instalation to start PyCharm via terminal run following command.

pycharm-community

On starting PyCharm first time you will be asked to import settings. If you have settings from older version then you can import or select “Do not import settings”.

You will get the following output after accepting the license and setting up the initial configuration.

Conclusion

You have successfully learned how to install PyCharm on Debian 9. If you have any queries regarding this then please dont forget to comment below.