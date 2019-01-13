Install RubyMine on Debian

RubyMine is an intelligent and fully featured IDE for Ruby developed by JetBrains. It also provides support for Javascript, Typescript, and CSS etc. You can also extend RubyMine features by using plugins. By using RubyMine plugins you can also get support for frameworks like Ruby on Rails, Padrino etc. We can also use RubyMine for other programming languages like HTML, SQL, Javascript, CSS and more. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to install RubyMine on Debian 9.

Prerequisites

Before you start to install RubyMine on Debian 9. You must have the non-root user account on your system with sudo privileges.

Install Snappy Package Manager

Snappy provides better package management support for Debian 9. It’s quick and easy to use. To install Snappy package manager type following command. If its already installed on the system skip to next step:

sudo apt install snapd snapd-xdg-open

Install RubyMine

Now to download and installed RubyMine snap package run following command. It will take some time to download and install package.

sudo snap install rubymine --classic

After successfully downloading and installing the package you will get the following output.

RubyMine 2018.2.4 from 'jetbrains' installed

Start RubyMine

After successful instalation to start RubyMine via terminal run following command.

rubymine

You can also start RubyMine from activities on Debian. Typing RubyMine will show you RubyMine icon.

You will get the following output for setting up the initial configuration.

Conclusion

You have successfully learned how to install RubyMine on Debian 9. If you have any queries regarding this then please dont forget to comment below.