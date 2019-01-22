Install Webmin on CentOS

Webmin is a web-based opensource control panel for Linux systems. Webmin enables you to manage your server operations for system administration through web based interface. By using Webmin you can easily change settings for common packages including database, webservers and managing users, groups and software packages. After installing Webmin on your system you are able to create new user accounts, manage or update packages on your system by using dashboard. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to install Webmin on CentOS 7.

Prerequisites

Before you start to install Webmin on CentOS 7. You must have the non-root user account on your system with sudo privileges.

Install Webmin

First, we will enable Webmin repository on your system. Then we will install Webmin on the system.

Now the following command and create /etc/yum.repos.d/webmin.repo file:

And paste following code inside above file then save the file and exit pressing CTRL+x

[Webmin] name=Webmin Distribution Neutral #baseurl=https://download.webmin.com/download/yum mirrorlist=https://download.webmin.com/download/yum/mirrorlist enabled=1

Now import GPG key and enable Webmin repository running below command:

sudo rpm --import http://www.webmin.com/jcameron-key.asc

Now install Webmin by running following command after completing all the above steps:

sudo yum install webmin

The output should look like the following:

Webmin install complete. You can now login to https://your_server_ip_or_hostname:10000/ as root with your root password, or as any user who can use sudo to run commands as root.

Setup Firewall

Now if you are running firewall on CentOS machine then you need to open port 10000 because by default Webmin listens on port 10000.

By using following command you can open port 10000:

sudo firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-port=10000/tcp --permanent

Now reload firewall configuration by using following command:

sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Testing Webmin Installation

Now to access Webmin open following link in your favorite browser using the following URL. The below URL contains hostname or IP address of your server followed by port number 10000 which is by default for Webmin.

NOTE: The browser will show your error for SSL certificate as Webmin is using its self-signed certificate by default.

https://SERVER_IP_ADDRESS_OR_HOSTNAME:10000/

You can create an SSL certificate using Webmin using the following steps:

Webmin -> Webmin Configuration -> SSL Encryption -> Let's Encrypt

Now login to Webmin using your systems root user credentials. After successful login, you will be redirected to Webmin Dashboard where you can check basic information about your CentOS system.

Conclusion

You have successfully learned how to install Webmin on CentOS 7. If you have any queries regarding this then please don’t forget to comment below.