Install Webmin on Ubuntu

Webmin is a web-based opensource control panel for Linux systems. Webmin enables you to manage your server operations for system administration through web based interface. By using Webmin you can easily change settings for common packages including database, webservers and managing users, groups and software packages. After installing Webmin on your system you are able to create new user accounts, manage or update packages on your system by using dashboard. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to install Webmin on Ubuntu 18.04.

Prerequisites

Before you start to install Webmin on Ubuntu 18.04. You must have the non-root user account on your system with sudo privileges.

Install Webmin

First, we will enable Webmin repository on your system. Then we will install Webmin on the system.

Now update the apt package manager index by using the following command in terminal:

sudo apt update

Now we need to install some of the dependencies required to install Webmin on Ubuntu system. To install required dependencies run following command in terminal:

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https wget

By running following wget command import GPG key for Webmin:

wget -q http://www.webmin.com/jcameron-key.asc -O- | sudo apt-key add -

After importing GPG key, enable Webmin repository running below command:

sudo add-apt-repository "deb [arch=amd64] http://download.webmin.com/download/repository sarge contrib"

Now install Webmin by running following command after completing all the above steps:

sudo apt install webmin

The output should look like the following:

Webmin install complete. You can now login to https://your_server_ip_or_hostname:10000/ as root with your root password, or as any user who can use sudo to run commands as root.

Setup Firewall

Now if you are running UFW firewall on Ubuntu machine then you need to open port 10000 because by default Webmin listens on port 10000.

By using following command you can open port 10000:

sudo ufw allow 10000/tcp

Testing Webmin Installation

Now to access Webmin open following link in your favorite browser using the following URL. The below URL contains hostname or IP address of your server followed by port number 10000 which is by default for Webmin.

NOTE: The browser will show your error for SSL certificate as Webmin is using its self-signed certificate by default.

https://SERVER_IP_ADDRESS_OR_HOSTNAME:10000/

You can create an SSL certificate using Webmin using the following steps:

Webmin -> Webmin Configuration -> SSL Encryption -> Let's Encrypt

Now login to Webmin using your systems root user credentials. After successful login, you will be redirected to Webmin Dashboard where you can check basic information about your Ubuntu system.

Upgrading Webmin

You can upgrade Webmin using normal system package upgrades in Ubuntu. To Upgrade Webmin package run following commands:

sudo apt update

sudo apt upgrade

Conclusion

You have successfully learned how to install Webmin on Ubuntu 18.04. If you have any queries regarding this then please don’t forget to comment below.