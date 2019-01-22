Contents
Stop and Disable FirewallD on CentOS 7
Firewalld dynamically manages the trust level of network connections and comes as a complete firewall solution. Firewalld service mainly used to configure and manage network connections by deciding which packets to allow and block. There are two types of FirewallD configurations which are Permanent and Runtime. Permanent configuration always retained across the system boot so it is running all the time but on service restart runtime configuration will get lost. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to stop and disable Firewalld on CentOS 7.
Prerequisites
Before you start to learn how to stop and disable FirewallD on CentOS 7. You must have the non-root user account on your system with sudo privileges.
Check Firewalld Status
First, you will need to check if FirewallD is running on your system or not. Check FirewallD status by running following
firewall-cmd command.
sudo firewall-cmd --state
The output should look like:
Running
NOTE: If Firewalld service is running on your system you will get above output.
Stop FirewallD
To stop FirewallD temporarily run following command in the terminal:
sudo systemctl stop firewalld
The above command will only affect the current runtime session. On system boot, it will start again:
Disable FirewallD Permanently
To stop FirewallD permanently first, stop FirewallD service running on your system and then you should disable it.
Stop FirewallD service by running the following command:
sudo systemctl stop firewalld
Now Disable FirewallD using below command:
sudo systemctl disable firewalld
The above process will stop FirewallD service permanently but there are chances that it will be started by another service. To prevent this you should mask FirewallD service by running following commands.
To mask FirewallD to prevent it from started by another service run following command:
sudo systemctl mask --now firewalld
Starting and Enabling FirewallD
If you have disabled FirewallD then run following commands to start it again.
If FirewallD service is masked on your system then
unmask it by running following command.
sudo systemctl mask --now firewalld
Now enable FirewallD running following command:
sudo systemctl enable firewalld
After enabling FirewallD run following command to start it:
sudo systemctl start firewalld
Conclusion
You have successfully learned how to stop and disable Firewalld on CentOS 7. If you have any queries regarding this then please don’t forget to comment below.